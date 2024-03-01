San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to host summer job fair this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a summer job fair on Saturday.

The department is looking to fill roles such as lifeguard, administrative associate, community services specialist, recreation specialist, recreation instructor, recreation assistant and pool supervisor.

Starting pay is $18 an hour.

Those applying for lifeguard and pool supervisor positions can work at any of the city’s 25 pools, including the indoor natatorium. The other job locations will be at various community centers and schools in the city.

Those who apply for lifeguard positions are eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500, pool supervisor positions are eligible to receive an incentive of up to $800, and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement.

The summer job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center at 1226 NW 18th Street.

Find job descriptions on the city’s career center website and submit applications at SanAntonio.gov/CareerCenter.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a résumé and apply online before attending the job fair.