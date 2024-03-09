Downtown stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

The suspect ended up stabbing the man and fleeing with his dog, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an argument downtown, San Antonio police say.

The stabbing happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of W. Houston Street.

Police said the man wanted to defend himself after being attacked by the suspects’ dog.

Shortly after, the suspect ended up stabbing the man and fleeing with his dog, according to police.

The man’s condition is unknown currently.

This is a developing story.