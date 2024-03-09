64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Downtown stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries, SAPD says

Police said the man wanted to defend himself after being attacked by the suspects’ dog

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio, '
The suspect ended up stabbing the man and fleeing with his dog, according to police. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an argument downtown, San Antonio police say.

The stabbing happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of W. Houston Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man wanted to defend himself after being attacked by the suspects’ dog.

Shortly after, the suspect ended up stabbing the man and fleeing with his dog, according to police.

The man’s condition is unknown currently.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email