Man survives road rage shooting, grazed by bullet on back of head, police say

Around five or six gunshots struck the victim’s vehicle, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was grazed by a bullet on the back of his head during a road rage incident, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Highway 90 and General McMullen Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man, around 60 years old, was driving near General McMullen when he first noticed the suspects’ vehicle.

SAPD said the people in the other vehicle followed the man onto Highway 90 and started honking at him aggressively.

Shortly after, a flurry of gunshots came from the suspects’ vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man ended up being grazed by one of the gunshots on the back of his head before losing the suspects’ vehicle and calling 911.

Officers believe two juveniles who followed the man were driving either a two-door or four-door white colored Mercedes.

Around five or six gunshots struck the victim’s vehicle, according to SAPD. The man said he saw the driver in the other vehicle carrying a pistol and the passenger carrying a rifle.

EMS released the man after being treated for his head injury, officials said.

This is a developing story.