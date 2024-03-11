68º
Local News

SAFD battles fire at North Side apartment complex

Blanco Road is closed near the complex as fire crews continue to work

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, San Antonio, North Side, SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex on the North Side on Monday.

The complex is in the 6000 block of Blanco Road south of Loop 410.

SAFD received the call around 10:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were seen on the second floor of an apartment building, and residents were immediately evacuated, Woody Woodward, an SAFD spokesperson said.

SAFD closed Blanco Road near the complex. Woodward said that the street remained closed as crews continued to work. Woodward said the blaze was contained shortly before noon, and firefighters were keeping an eye on hotspots.

No injuries were reported, but 22 units were affected. Woodward said the cause of the fire had not been determined.

Management at the complex is working to help the displaced residents.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

