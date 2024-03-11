SAFD battles fire at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex on the North Side on Monday.

The complex is in the 6000 block of Blanco Road south of Loop 410.

SAFD received the call around 10:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were seen on the second floor of an apartment building, and residents were immediately evacuated, Woody Woodward, an SAFD spokesperson said.

SAFD closed Blanco Road near the complex. Woodward said that the street remained closed as crews continued to work. Woodward said the blaze was contained shortly before noon, and firefighters were keeping an eye on hotspots.

No injuries were reported, but 22 units were affected. Woodward said the cause of the fire had not been determined.

Management at the complex is working to help the displaced residents.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.