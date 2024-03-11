Sedan crashes into trailer and building after being hit by truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A white pickup truck crashed into a sedan, sending it into a trailer and building on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at a U-Haul location near the intersection of Southeast Miltary Drive and Logwood Avenue.

According to police, the pickup truck had crashed into the sedan and the resulting collision sent the sedan into both a trailer and a building. There were no reported injuries.

Police did not say exactly why the crash happened. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed. Authorities did also did not go into detail on the condition of the building.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.