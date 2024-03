Barry Manilow will perform in San Antonio in August 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Attention Fanilows: Barry Manilow is coming to San Antonio.

Manilow is scheduled to perform at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 15.

He’s calling it his “final concert” in the Alamo City.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for all the love and support over the years,” said Manilow.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 15 at Manilow.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Manilow is considered the most successful adult contemporary artist of all time.