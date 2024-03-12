Operation Gratitude gives back to airmen and first responders

SAN ANTONIO – A token of appreciation for those who serve and protect, right here in Military City USA. Volunteers began packing 5,000 care packages for new airmen and first responders at Tech Port Arena on Monday.

“It makes a ton of difference, and it just brings you back to feeling like you’re cared about and that people back home are thinking of you; handwritten notes are one of the greatest things we can get that we keep and put on our desk,” said Retired Lt. Col. Leslie DeSander.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Leslie DeSander remembers the joy of getting a care package during her last deployment to Afghanistan in 2014.

“A candy bar or mouthwash or anything like that impacts your life greatly in such a positive way,” said DeSander.

Now, she’s giving back alongside other volunteers.

“It’s important because we know a lot of our service members don’t receive any packages, no mail, and imagine being overseas fighting for your country and not knowing you are being supported by a lot of Americans,” said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude.

Operation Gratitude’s Executive Director Meg Barron says they are always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to help, you can contact them at OperationGratitude.org