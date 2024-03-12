Teen accused of dragging SAPD officer during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a teen who they say dragged an officer with his car during a traffic stop.

Jose Angel Rodriguez, 17, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a felony offense.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, an officer pulled Rodriguez over on a traffic stop on March 9.

The officer noticed a rifle in the backseat of Rodriguez’s car and told Rodriguez to get out of the vehicle.

The affidavit states that as the officer grabbed Rodriguez’s left arm and shoulder, Rodriguez sped off, dragging the officer several yards “at a high rate of speed” in a parking lot.

The officer fell and sustained a cut to his head that required staples and road rash to his arm and leg.

Detectives identified Rodriguez using his car registration and body-worn camera videos.

The affidavit states that he was also identified by a Bexar County juvenile probation officer.

Jail records show that during his March 11 arrest, Rodriguez was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession.

His bonds total $130,000.