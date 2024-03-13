Wanted Houston man arrested for capital murder in Brownsville

Terry Bryan Rivera was arrested on Monday in connection to the capital murder of a Cloverleaf 12-year-old.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Houston man who was on the run for capital murder was caught and arrested by border patrol officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Terry Brian Rivera, 27, was identified using biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases after walking across the Gateway International Bridge, according to border officials. He was then flagged for his capital murder warrant and arrested on Monday.

Recommended Videos

Rivera is accused of killing Carlos Fernandez, his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old son, while Fernandez was trying to protect his two younger sisters who are also Rivera’s daughters when he died, KPRC News reported.

“As Spring Break traffic begins to pick up, our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and apprehended a man wanted for capital murder,” said Acting Port Director Michael Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry, in the press release. “These types of apprehensions reinforce and perfectly illustrate the importance of CBP’s commitment to its border security mission.”

Rivera fled the area after the murder on March 4 with the help of his mother, who is now in jail in Houston for “hindering his apprehension,” according to KPRC News.

The Houston man is now being held in Cameron County Jail.