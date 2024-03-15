NTSB investigating deadly crash in San Antonio involving a semi-autonomous vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash in San Antonio that involved a semi-autonomous vehicle.

It happened on February 24 on Interstate 10 near Foster Road.

The driver of an electric-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle was headed eastbound at 9:50 p.m. when he crashed into a Honda CRV.

The driver of the Mustang told police that the CRV was stopped in the middle lane with no lights on.

The driver of the CRV was taken to a hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

He was identified as Jeffrey Allen Johnson, 56, from Austin.

“NTSB is investigating this fatal crash due to its continued interest in advanced driver assistance systems and how vehicle operators interact with these technologies,” an NTSB spokesperson told KSAT. “A team of investigators from the NTSB’s Special Investigations Branch of the Office of Highway Safety will travel to San Antonio to examine the wreckage and collect information about the accident site and sequence of events leading to the collision.”

Automakers are developing self-driving vehicles but there are currently no fully autonomous vehicles available for sale.

The Mustang Mach-E is capable of hands-free driving. It can control steering, braking and lane positioning, but still needs drivers’ supervision.

The driver of the Mustang was from Houston. He was not seriously injured in the crash.

Ford issued the following statement:

“We were recently made aware of this incident and extend our deepest sympathies to those involved. The complete facts of this event are not yet clear. Ford reported this incident to NHTSA as soon as we were made aware, and we are actively researching all available information. Safety is a top priority for all of us at Ford, and we will collaborate fully with any resulting investigation.