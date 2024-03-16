72º
Texas A&M football analyst accused of fatally poisoning girlfriend, unborn child

Blaise Taylor, who used to play college football at Arkansas State, was indicted by a Nashville grand jury and charged with two counts of first-degree murder

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Blaise Taylor, son of Texas A&M associate head coach Carl “Trooper” Taylor, was arrested on Thursday after being indicted in the deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child, according to CNN.

Taylor, who used to play college football at Arkansas State, was indicted by a Nashville grand jury and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child, CNN reported.

Taylor “is alleged to have poisoned Benning without her knowledge while visiting her Lebanon Pike apartment on the night of February 25,” according to the Nashville Police Department.

Benning was hospitalized that night after Taylor called 9-1-1 and said, “Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction,” police said.

The unborn baby died two days later, and Benning ended up dying on March 6, 2023, CNN’s Jamiel Lynch reported.

Taylor moved to Utah shortly after the deaths of his girlfriend and his alleged child. Authorities are arranging his return to Nashville, according to police.

Taylor, a football analyst at Texas A&M, has been suspended by the university pending further investigation.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

