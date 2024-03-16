Wonder Theatre announces first season for their new home at Wonderland of the Americas mall

SAN ANTONIO – The Wonder Theatre has announced the lineup of shows that will take place on the main stage this year at its new location, the Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

The theater, formerly known as the “Woodlawn Theatre,” moved from its historic location on Fredricksburg Road to the mall in Balcones Heights after renovating two of the theaters from the old Santikos Bijou movie theater.

Season passes are already on sale starting at $125.

Click here for more information on the theater and this season’s shows.

Below is the list of this season’s shows with descriptions provided by the theater:

KINKY BOOTS- MARCH 8 - MARCH 30

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized ... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - JUNE 21 - JULY 14

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score but pays homage to the 1971 film. The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory … but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination, including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

THE WIZ- AUGUST 16 - SEPTEMBER 8

A beloved Broadway gem, The Wiz infuses L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel, and soul music. This timeless tale of Dorothy’s adventures through the Land of Oz is a joyous explosion of music, dance, magic, and heart to delight audience members of all ages.

THE PROM- OCTOBER 4 - OCTOBER 27

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So, when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue … and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 23

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. With music by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, this show is told entirely through song. With the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows the preferred son Joseph, and his rise to glory.