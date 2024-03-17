64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SA Parks & Rec to give away 1,000 free fruit trees next weekend

The fruit trees available include Lemon, Lime, Key Lime, Orange, Peach, Pomegranate, and Fig

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Parks & Recreation, Things To Do
The trees are limited to one per household. (Copyright 2024 by the City of San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department is giving away 1,000 fruit trees for free next weekend!

The annual Fruit Tree Giveaway takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Monterrey Park, beginning at 8 a.m. Admission to the event is free.

Recommended Videos

The fruit trees available include Lemon, Lime, Key Lime, Orange, Peach, Pomegranate, and Fig, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Guests may want to plan on arriving early since the line will be cut off after 1,000 people. The trees are limited to one per household.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email