SA Parks & Rec to give away 1,000 free fruit trees next weekend

(Copyright 2024 by the City of San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

The trees are limited to one per household.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department is giving away 1,000 fruit trees for free next weekend!

The annual Fruit Tree Giveaway takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Monterrey Park, beginning at 8 a.m. Admission to the event is free.

Recommended Videos

The fruit trees available include Lemon, Lime, Key Lime, Orange, Peach, Pomegranate, and Fig, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Guests may want to plan on arriving early since the line will be cut off after 1,000 people. The trees are limited to one per household.