SAPD says video shows woman critically injuring man she’s dating with her car

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are searching for a woman who hit a man with her car early Sunday morning on the West Side.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hidalgo Street.

When San Antonio police responded to the West Side neighborhood, officers discovered a wrecked and abandoned Ford Focus next to the unconscious body of a 38-year-old man. Emergency responders were able to take the victim to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said it obtained video evidence at the scene which showed the victim running westbound on Hidalgo Street, the Ford striking him and then crashing out at an undetermined high rate of speed.

The video also showed the suspect, a 38-year-old woman, get out of the vehicle and run away from the collision. According to its initial investigation, SAPD said that the suspect hit the victim intentionally and that the suspect and victim were dating.

If found, authorities said the suspect would face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which caused serious bodily injury.