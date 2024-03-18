Woman shoots, kills alleged kidnapper near Fredericksburg, deputies say

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman shot and killed her alleged kidnapper near a winery.

The woman, 45, of Montgomery, called 911 at around 12:45 p.m. Friday and said she was kidnapped and drugged, GCSO said in a news release.

The woman also told deputies that she shot someone, and described the vehicle they were traveling in and the weapon that was used.

Deputies located the woman and the vehicle near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290, east of Fredericksburg.

Lance Damon Reid, 49, of Houston, was found dead in the front seat of the vehicle, according to the release. His cause of death was not confirmed.

“GCSO deputies and an investigator remained at the location to gather evidence, while another investigator interviewed the woman at the local hospital,” the release states.

Deputies said Reid and the woman had recently met. They planned a weekend trip together when the incident happened.

Additional information was not released. At this time it is unclear if the woman will face charges.