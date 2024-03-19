Take a road trip to visit these Texas flower farms, festivals

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a banner year for blooms.

That’s how the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center describes this wildflower season.

Recommended Videos

“On a scale from one to 10, this year looks like it could be an eight, for bluebonnets in particular, if not even better,” said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Center’s Director of Horticulture.

The “well-spaced” rainfall we received in the fall and winter was the key to this spring’s blossoms.

As was something that may seem a little counter-intuitive — last summer’s drought.

“When we have extreme weather the prior summer, we see some plant mortality, which reduces competition in the soil and creates space for spring blooming wildflowers,” said Matt O’Toole, Director of Land Management for the Wildflower Center.

Related: Is it REALLY illegal to pick bluebonnets?

While there seems to be plenty of wildflowers along highways, some may be looking for something a little more cultivated.

KSAT found several flower fields open to the public during the spring season in Texas. Check each website for dates, times and admission prices.

BlueBonnet Trails in Ennis - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. The trails are expected to be open April 1-30, with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 19-21. - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. The trails are expected to be open April 1-30, with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 19-21.

Dewberry Farm in Brookshire - This farm is located 2.5 hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place from March 9 through April 28 (mostly weekends). - This farm is located 2.5 hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place from March 9 through April 28 (mostly weekends).

Doe-Re-Mi Lavender Farm in Moore - The lavender farm opens to the public for the season on March 28. Their fields display more than 1500 lavender plants including more than twenty varieties. The lavender farm opens to the public for the season on March 28. Their fields display more than 1500 lavender plants including more than twenty varieties.

Texas Tulips in Pilot Point - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5.5-hour drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is already open for the season. Texas Tulips is open seven days a week during the tulip season. - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5.5-hour drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is already open for the season. Texas Tulips is open seven days a week during the tulip season.

The Sunflower Field in San Antonio - There will be 10 acres of wildflowers and sunflowers at Traders Village this spring from May 17 to June 9. Traders Village is located in Southwest San Antonio near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road. - There will be 10 acres of wildflowers and sunflowers at Traders Village this spring from May 17 to June 9. Traders Village is located in Southwest San Antonio near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg - This farm is free to visit and boasts 200 acres of farmland. Wildseed Farms is only a 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. There are walking trails, wines to try and plenty of flowers. - This farm is free to visit and boasts 200 acres of farmland. Wildseed Farms is only a 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. There are walking trails, wines to try and plenty of flowers.

If you get some wildflower photos you’d like to share, we’d love to see them! Submit your spring bloom photos to KSAT Connect, and we may share them on air and online!