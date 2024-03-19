US Customs seizes $900K+ in cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

U.S Customs and Border Protection officers seized $930,000 worth of cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas – U.S Customs and Border Protection officers seized $930,000 worth of cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge, according to federal officials.

Customs officers flagged a big rig coming from Mexico on March 15.

Officers used non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team and found 50 packages of cocaine weighing 121.87 pounds hidden in concrete blocks.

“The criminal element continues to find new ways to smuggle narcotics into the United States, but our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to successfully thwart this smuggling attempt,” stated Carlos Rodriguez Port Director of Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer. Homeland Security Investigations is reviewing the case.