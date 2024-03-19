Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by San Antonio High School All-Star Basketball tournament on KSAT12

KSAT12 is excited to showcase the best high school basketball players in the San Antonio area during a first-of-its-kind March event.

The San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game will be held on March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium.

There will be four games total, and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game.

KSAT will broadcast live starting at noon on Sunday and continuing through the duration of the event, which could go until 10 p.m.

You can watch the All-Star game live on KSAT12, KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

We understand this may disrupt originally scheduled programming, but we have made it easy to locate and watch all previously scheduled programming.

Where to watch pre-empted ABC programs

Watch the following NCAA games LIVE on MeTV:

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (Second Round) will air live at 11:30 a.m. on MeTV. (TEAMS TBA)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (Second Round) will air live at 2 p.m. on MeTV. (TEAMS TBA)

Other ABC programming will run on KSAT12 at a later time/date:

“American Idol” will air on KSAT at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will air at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“What Would You Do” will air on KSAT at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Where to watch MeTV:

Over the Air – 12.2

Grande Communications – 189/271

GVTC – 81

Spectrum – 81/1240

Commzoom Communications – 72

DirecTV – 77

Cable subscribers may be able to watch some programming live at abc.com/watch-live.

Click here for more coverage of the inaugural San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.