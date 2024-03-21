San Antonio-area families invited to enjoy free pirate-themed opera night with sea shanties, crafts and games

The plaza outside San Fernando Cathedral is deserted on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – OPERA San Antonio, the Classical Music Institute and the Main Plaza Conservancy is hosting a free night of pirate-themed live performances that will take place this weekend downtown.

The musical concert will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Main Plaza, located at 115 North Main Avenue. The performance will include selections from Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” along with other works inspired by the high seas.

“We are delighted to partner with OPERA San Antonio and Classical Music Institute to bring these talented performers to Main Plaza. How often do you get to see such amazing live music for free?” Molly Hall-Villareal, executive director of Main Plaza Conservancy said.

A press release said guests will be invited to explore the world of musical instruments, learn sea shanties, enjoy music and pirate-themed crafts, and join in family-friendly games from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free live concert will follow.

Plus, the event will also offer an outdoor dine and shop with local artisans and vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“People have always been what gives Plaza its purpose, and Main Plaza Conservancy aims to provide San Antonio residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy accessible programming in our city’s historic heart. The beauty of live opera performances in a welcoming outdoor setting is a perfect way to achieve that aim, and we are grateful to have partners who also believe in the power of music, play, and community,” Hall-Villareal said.

