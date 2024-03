SAN ANTONIO – The original SeaWorld park in San Diego, California opened 60 years ago this week, and the San Antonio location is putting on a celebration.

The celebration, which continues Saturday and Sunday, will also mark the unveiling of new shows and parades.

The park said its San Antonio location will introduce Catapult Falls, its newest flume coaster, as a part of the celebration.

SeaWorld in San Antonio officially opened its doors in 1988.