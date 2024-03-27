San Antonio wine festival returns to Tower of Americas in April

Tower of the Americas Wine Fest

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas will host its annual Wine Fest on April 6.

San Antonio wine enthusiasts can sample wine from 24 different wineries from Sonoma County, California. The event will also include live music, hors d’oeuvres, lawn games and prizes.

The event is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. at the base of the tower.

Some of the participating wineries include:

32 Winds Wine

Bricoleur Vineyards

Bruliam Wines

Dutton Estate Winery

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

Enkidu Wines

Iron Horse Ranch & Vineyards

Kanzler Vineyards

Kenwood Vineyards

Kokomo Winery

La Crema

La Prenda Wines

MacRostie Winery & Vineyard

Matanzas Creek

Nalle Winery

Quivira Vineyards & Winery

Ramey Wine Cellars

Rodney Strong Vineyards

Rombauer Vineyards

Serres Ranch Wine

St. Francies Winery & Vineyards

The Calling Wine

Trione Winery

Tickets are already on sale. General admission is $55 for pre-sale and $65 on the day of the event. VIP pre-sale is $90 and includes a private tent and other perks.

Discounts are offered for military and Landry’s Select Club members.

Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.

The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. Click here for more information.