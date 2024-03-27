San Antonio wine festival returns to Tower of Americas in April

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas will host its annual Wine Fest on April 6.
San Antonio wine enthusiasts can sample wine from 24 different wineries from Sonoma County, California. The event will also include live music, hors d’oeuvres, lawn games and prizes.
Recommended Videos
The event is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. at the base of the tower.
Some of the participating wineries include:
- 32 Winds Wine
- Bricoleur Vineyards
- Bruliam Wines
- Dutton Estate Winery
- Dutton-Goldfield Winery
- Enkidu Wines
- Iron Horse Ranch & Vineyards
- Kanzler Vineyards
- Kenwood Vineyards
- Kokomo Winery
- La Crema
- La Prenda Wines
- MacRostie Winery & Vineyard
- Matanzas Creek
- Nalle Winery
- Quivira Vineyards & Winery
- Ramey Wine Cellars
- Rodney Strong Vineyards
- Rombauer Vineyards
- Serres Ranch Wine
- St. Francies Winery & Vineyards
- The Calling Wine
- Trione Winery
Tickets are already on sale. General admission is $55 for pre-sale and $65 on the day of the event. VIP pre-sale is $90 and includes a private tent and other perks.
Discounts are offered for military and Landry’s Select Club members.
Festival attendees must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID.
The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. Click here for more information.