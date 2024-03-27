Watch: John Leguizamo films segment in San Antonio for new series ‘Leguizamo Does America’

SAN ANTONIO – Actor, comedian, and playwright John Leguizamo was seen in San Antonio at the Market Square filming for his new upcoming series “Leguizamo Does America.”

One of the KSAT team members saw Leguizamo interviewing U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro at the Market Square on Tuesday.

According to the MSNBC website, Leguizamo will host the six-part series showing what’s inside America’s thriving Latino communities. He celebrates the history, culture, and more of Latinos shaping America.

“Leguizamo Does America” will premiere at 10 p.m. EST on April 16 on MSNBC and will also be streaming on Peacock.

