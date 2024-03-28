Drunken driver crashes into parked vehicles along I-35, seriously injuring man, SAPD says

A man was injured during a crash on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on the southbound Interstate 35 ramp to Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after San Antonio police say he crashed into two vehicles parked along Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, sending a man to the hospital.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound Interstate 35 ramp to Loop 410, south of Rittiman Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD states a 34-year-old man parked his Buick Enclave on the outside shoulder because it broke down. The man’s brother also parked his GMC Sierra on the shoulder to help him remove the Buick from the highway.

At some point, a Ford truck drove onto the shoulder lane and hit the Buick and GMC.

The Enclave redirected, striking the 34-year-old driver. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

His name has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.