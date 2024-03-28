Man found dead in South Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a house fire Thursday morning on the South Side.

The fire occurred in the 4000 block of Commercial Avenue.

Joe Arrington, an SAFD public information officer, said the department received multiple calls around 9:30 a.m., including from people who lived in a trailer on the property.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the middle of the home, which Arrington said was a metal structure.

SAFD received reports of a man who uses a wheelchair living in the home, Arrington said.

As crews entered the home, they found the man dead inside. SAFD said the man in his 60s was the only one in the home.

Arrington said the cause for the fire and the man’s death were not known at this time. The age of the man was not immediately known.

Fire investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were en route to begin their respective investigations, Arrington said.

Homicide and arson investigators also showed up. Arrington told the KSAT crew at the scene that when there is a death at a scene, calling homicide investigators is now a standard procedure for SAFD.