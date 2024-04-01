Spurs’ Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan out with season-ending injuries

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 2: Devin Vassell #24 and Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Two of the best players for the San Antonio Spurs have been ruled out for the rest of the season, the team said in a press release.

The Spurs announced on Monday that Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell are out indefinitely with serious injuries.

Recommended Videos

Devin Vassell underwent an MRI on Monday morning, and the exam revealed a stress fracture in his right foot.

After being ruled out at halftime of last week’s Spurs and Knicks game, Sochan was diagnosed with a left ankle impingement. The Spurs’ medical team decided season-ending surgery was the best course of action.

Vassell, the 11th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the year.

Sochan closes out the 2023-24 season with averages of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

The Spurs, currently a 15 seed in the Western Conference, will not make the 2024 NBA Playoffs or the play-in tournament.