McDonald’s bagel breakfast sandwiches are back in South, Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO – If you love bagels for breakfast, then you’ll be excited to learn McDonald’s is now offering three bagel sandwiches once again.

McDonald’s locations in South and Central Texas are offering three varieties: bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; and steak egg and cheese.

Recommended Videos

The hunt for the bagel sandwich has become quite popular, with a Facebook group titled “Where’s my McDonald’s Bagel?” garnering more than 15,000 members.

McDonald’s removed bagels from its breakfast menu in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to shrink its options, according to CNBC.

Customers can purchase the sandwiches in-store, in the drive-thru, or through the McDonald’s app.