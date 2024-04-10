74º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

McDonald’s bagel breakfast sandwiches are back in South, Central Texas

Fast food giant offering 3 sandwich varieties

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: McDonald's
McDonald’s bagel breakfast sandwiches are back in South, Central Texas (Courtesy: McDonald's of South Central Texas)

SAN ANTONIO – If you love bagels for breakfast, then you’ll be excited to learn McDonald’s is now offering three bagel sandwiches once again.

McDonald’s locations in South and Central Texas are offering three varieties: bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; and steak egg and cheese.

Recommended Videos

The hunt for the bagel sandwich has become quite popular, with a Facebook group titled “Where’s my McDonald’s Bagel?” garnering more than 15,000 members.

McDonald’s removed bagels from its breakfast menu in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to shrink its options, according to CNBC.

Customers can purchase the sandwiches in-store, in the drive-thru, or through the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos