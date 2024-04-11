81º
Conference in San Antonio provides resources to grandparents who are raising children

Topics include mental health, self-care and estate planning

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren hosted their fourth annual Healthy Grandfamilies Conference to better provide resources and discuss topics including self-care, mental health and estate planning for those that are raising children.

Grandparents from across Bexar County attended the event that took place on April 10 at the Northside Activity Center, located on 7001 Culebra Road.

Mercedes Bristol, executive director of the nonprofit, said there are about 2,000 grandparents from across Texas involved in the group.

“There seems to be an increase since the opioid crisis. There was an increase there. The pandemic also increased our numbers,” Bristol said.

The nonprofit offers support groups year-round and helps connect grandparents to each other that are raising their children.

“We want them to have hope that they are not alone,” Bristol said.

San Antonio resident Rosalina De La Fuente has leaned on the group for several years.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I got my granddaughter at three months. It was an awakening, because it changed my life for the better,” De La Fuente said.

De La Fuente said she received different resources and continues to learn at the conference.

“There’s a lot of us out here that are raising our grandchildren,” De La Fuente said.

