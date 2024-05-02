San Antonio Film Commission announces #FilmSA contest winners

Pictured are the winners from last year's contest during an awards ceremony. This year, a screening and awards ceremony will occur on Saturday, May 4, at Mission Marquee Plaza.

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local filmmakers were announced as winners in a contest celebrating the city and its food systems.

Applicants entered submissions in two categories — “Beyond the Plate: Exploring San Antonio’s Food System” and “Lights, Camera, Action, SA!”

“This film contest is not just a competition; it is an opportunity for San Antonio’s young filmmakers to explore our city’s people, places, and this year our local food system,” said Colleen Swain, director of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office.

The San Antonio Film Commission collaborated with the city’s World Heritage Office for this year’s contest.

Along with a cash prize, the winners’ projects will be screened during an awards ceremony on Saturday, May 4, at Mission Marquee Plaza.

This year’s #FilmSA contest winners are:

“Beyond the Plate: Exploring San Antonio’s Food System” – Age 14-17: Driftwood Productions with “SA Food Prosperity”

“Lights, Camera, San Antonio!” – Age 14-17: Gabriel Brewster with “Come See SA”

“Lights, Camera, San Antonio!: – Age 18-21: Paloma Monterrubio with “3RD PLANET”

In the “Beyond the Plate” category, filmmakers were tasked with creating projects based on San Antonio’s food systems, its challenges and how to encourage community involvement.

For the second category, filmmakers were tasked with exploring San Antonio’s status as a filmmaking hub and where the city might go in the future.

“San Antonio continues to be one of the best places in the nation to live and work as a filmmaker,” said Krystal Jones, executive director of the Department of Arts & Culture. “The film culture here is constantly expanding, and these youth filmmakers demonstrate the incredible possibilities of what they will become and what they’ll create in the future.”