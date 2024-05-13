Applications for Bezos Academy preschool at Northeast Lakeview College campus open through July 14

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Applications for the new Bezos Academy preschool coming to the Northeast Lakeview College campus are open for parents to enroll their children in the 2024-25 school year.

Parents who want to enroll their children must apply for the school’s lottery by 11:59 p.m. PST on July 14. The lottery will take place the following day, according to the school’s website.

Recommended Videos

Families who are selected will be notified by July 17.

“Preference in lotteries is given to income eligible children who are experiencing homelessness or living in foster care, siblings of Bezos Academy students, children of Bezos Academy employees, and students transferring from another Bezos Academy location,” the school’s eligibility page states. “If you apply after the lottery date, your child will either receive a seat or be waitlisted, depending on if we have filled the seats in the school.”

Northeast Lakeview College will provide an initial 10-year lease in its Wellness Center to provide space for the preschool.

“Thank you to our partners at Northeast Lakeview College for sharing our belief that all children deserve the great start that an excellent preschool provides. Our goal is to nurture the potential in every child to become a creative leader, original thinker, and lifelong learner by increasing access to early childhood education in under-resourced communities,” Bezos Academy said on its website.

Click here to view more information on income requirements and other eligibility information.