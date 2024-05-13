73º
Man accused of driving drunk, crashing into pregnant woman accepts plea deal

The maximum punishment Mark Walton is facing is 10 years in prison

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a pregnant woman accepted a plea deal on Monday.

Mark Walton signed off on the plea deal, but a pre-sentencing investigation and report is still needed before sentencing.

On Jan. 31, 2023, Walton was near the intersection of Zarzamora and Nogalitos when he allegedly slammed into a vehicle driven by Reyna Elizondo.

At the time, Elizondo was 10 weeks pregnant with her first child.

The accident caused her severe injuries, including a brain injury. She was able to carry her baby almost full term, but the stress of the crash and her injuries caused the baby to be born with disabilities.

In December 2023, Elizondo sat down with KSAT 12 and spoke about how her life had changed and the amount of therapy she was going through to get better.

Elizondo is now able to walk without the assistance of a wheelchair, but she still has a long road to recovery, and her baby girl is now legally blind.

On Monday, Elizondo was emotional as Walton accepted the plea deal in court.

“I know God is in control, and He’ll have the final say, but I hope he comes to know Christ too,” Elizondo said.

Walton will officially be sentenced on July 22. The maximum punishment he can get is 10 years in prison.

About the Authors

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

