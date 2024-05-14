Infertility advocates rally for access to healthcare, adoption benefits

On Tuesday, May 14, you’ll see #leaveyourmark all over social media.

It has to do with infertility, something the World Health Organization says one in six people experience.

The organization Resolve has declared Tuesday Federal Advocacy Day. It has gathered the support of thousands of men and women who will lobby our senators and congress members online.

Their goal is to support laws that make sure people with fertility challenges have access to health care and adoption benefits.

“It’s just so important to share the concerns of our community to our representatives, so they can actually advocate for our needs...starting a family and having the option to have access to the medical care that can allow someone to have a family is so crucial...important and life-changing,” said Lea Nicole Trujillo, an IVF coach, and therapist.

This year’s event comes months after a national firestorm was set after the Alabama Supreme Court declared that embryos created through IVF should be considered children. The ruling caused several of the state’s IVF clinics to temporarily pause services. That changed in March when Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation solidifying protections for IVF providers and patients.

You can read more about Federal Advocacy Day by clicking here.