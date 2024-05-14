Man thrown off motorcycle after colliding head-on with Mustang on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries after colliding head-on with a vehicle on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Monday at the Gibbs Sprawl Road and Walzem Road intersection.

Recommended Videos

The man was thrown off his motorcycle after colliding with a Ford Mustang, BCSO said.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.

KSAT will update you with the latest information regarding the accident as it becomes available.