TLU Softball continues historic streak with tenth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance

SEGUIN, Texas – Texas Lutheran University Softball held a watch party on campus Monday morning.

The Bulldogs, who won the Southern Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship, are making their tenth straight NCAA Regional appearance.

No. 9 Texas Lutheran will play in the NCAA Marshall Regional May 16-18.

TLU will join Chapman, No. 2 East Texas Baptist, and Simmons. The winner of this regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional and face the Bangor, Maine, regional winner.

The Bulldogs last won the Division III Women’s College World Series in 2019.