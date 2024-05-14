70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

TLU Softball continues historic streak with tenth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance

No. 9 Texas Lutheran will play in the NCAA Marshall Regional May 16-18

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Texas Lutheran University, Softball, NCAA

SEGUIN, Texas – Texas Lutheran University Softball held a watch party on campus Monday morning.

The Bulldogs, who won the Southern Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship, are making their tenth straight NCAA Regional appearance.

No. 9 Texas Lutheran will play in the NCAA Marshall Regional May 16-18.

TLU will join Chapman, No. 2 East Texas Baptist, and Simmons. The winner of this regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional and face the Bangor, Maine, regional winner.

The Bulldogs last won the Division III Women’s College World Series in 2019.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos