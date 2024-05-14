93º
Plane ends up on North Side street after not stopping on runway, SAPD says

Two people on board plane were not injured

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A small plane that failed to come to a full stop on a private runway ended up on a North Side street, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon around the 600 block of Heimer on the North Side.

A police sergeant at the scene said the plane was landing at nearby Twin Oaks Airport when it did not completely stop on the runway.

The plane then entered the roadway, where it ultimately stopped. Two individuals were on board, but police said they were not injured.

There was no indication that the plane’s engine had failed, police said.

Police said the NTSB was on scene and conducting an investigation.

