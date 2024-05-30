KSAT & AARP to host discussion on the future of Social Security June 5 at 11 a.m.

On June 5, KSAT and the AARP invite you to join us for a special conversation about Social Security.

The event takes place Wednesday, June 5, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Stable Hall at the Pearl. To register and attend the discussion in person, click here.

KSAT will also stream the event live on all digital platforms, as well as broadcast it on KSAT 12 on June 19 at 7 p.m. Submit your questions at the bottom of this article.

‘I’m relying on this’

The future of the program, which benefits more than 70 million Americans, is at stake. Trustees with Social Security say if Congress doesn’t do something to shore up the system’s finances, beneficiaries may not get their full benefits beginning in 2035.

It’s a concern for many Texans who rely on the program now, plan to in the future, or know someone who currently benefits from Social Security.

“Once I retire, I’ll have three sources [of income]…and one of them is to be Social Security,” said Roderick Walker, 63.

Nessa Bustos, 33, told KSAT her grandmother receives benefits through the program.

“I just, you know, [want to] make sure she’s in the best position possible,” said Bustos.

“I’m 100 percent disabled from being in the accident. So, no, I wouldn’t be able to make it without social security,” said Ron Brubaker, 63.

Brubaker, Bustos and Walker told KSAT the program gives them peace of mind, when there are so many unknowns.

“I’m relying on this as part of our financial future,” said Walker’s wife, Brandi Walker, 49.

4.5 million Texans receive Social Security

Millions of Americans are in Walker’s position. The AARP estimates more than 4.5 million people in Texas receive Social Security benefits. A majority of them are retirees — averaging less than $1,800 per month in benefits. Disabled workers in the state average about $1,500 in benefits per month.

In context, according to Zillow, the median monthly rent in San Antonio is slightly more than $1,700 per month. So while Social Security benefits aren’t hefty, they help people pay for some housing and food. But what if the already limited benefits are reduced?

“It’s going to put me in a spot,” said Debra Jones, 60.

According to trustees, should Congress fail to address the program’s expected shortfalls, beneficiaries will see a 17 percent reduction in benefits by 2035. That’s bad news for Jones, who admits Social Security will be her sole source of income once she retires.

“Food keeps going up. Everything keeps going up… even now when I cook… I’m very frugal… I make meals that will stretch… days,” said Jones.

KSAT and the AARP’s forum about the future of Social Security aims to address solutions and help voters address their concerns about the program with their congressional representatives.

Panelists include:

Dennis W, Jansen, Economics Professor, Texas A&M University

Marisa Bono, CEO, Every Texan

Rogelio Saenz, Sociology & Demography Professor, UTSA

KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez will moderate the discussion.

Ask your questions now

