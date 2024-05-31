Kickoff times announced for seven UTSA football games

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – Kickoff times and television channels for seven UTSA football games were announced by the American Athletic Conference on Thursday.

UTSA opens its 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 2:30 p.m. at home versus Kennesaw State. The game will be shown on ESPN+.

The Roadrunners will then take to the road for the next two weeks, with two nationally televised games against rival Texas State and the University of Texas at Austin.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, UTSA will take on the Bobcats in San Marcos at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. Last year, UTSA defeated Texas State 20-13 on Sept. 9 in the Alamodome. The win increased the Roadrunners’ dominance in the series, as they’ve yet to lose (5-0) to the Bobcats in their football history.

The Roadrunners will then face the Longhorns the following week in Austin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a 78-yard touchdown against UTSA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A nonconference home game in the Alamodome versus Houston Christian will air on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

UTSA Athletics said the Roadrunners will host back-to-back Friday night affairs on ESPN2, with North Texas visiting the Alamodome for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 15. They will then face Temple for a 6 p.m. matchup on Nov. 22.

The Roadrunners finish their regular season on the road against Army on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

The UTSA football team will have a new look on offense this year, as they will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time in seven seasons. Frank Harris, who set multiple school records, has finally exhausted his eligibility. The team does return 51 lettermen, including 16 starters, from a 9-4 team that claimed the first bowl win in program history.

Fans can purchase season tickets online or by calling the UTSA Ticket Office at 210-458-UTSA (8872) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.