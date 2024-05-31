Rio Cielo Ranch, on sale for $21M+, features stunning nature views, native & exotic wildlife

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – The beauty of Texas is unmatched, and the Rio Cielo Ranch in Blanco County is no exception.

At more than 611 acres, the Rio Cielo Ranch features picturesque ranchlands, native wildlife and Cottonwood Creek.

Recommended Videos

The property listed by Republic Ranches is located 71 miles north of San Antonio and about 45 miles west of Austin.

Native wildlife includes white-tailed deer, turkey and dove. There are exotic animals such as oryx, aoudad, blackbuck and hogs, with feeders and troughs located throughout the ranch.

The property has a two-story stone and frame home that allows you to hear the Cottonwood Creek flowing over the dam from the screen porch. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open-floor plan and a large wood-burning fireplace, according to the Republic Ranches listing.

The ranch also boasts a party barn for entertainment, a vehicle barn, a shop and a game-cleaning area with a walk-in cooler.

And if you’re looking to take in stunning Pedernales River views, the property features a high point overlooking it that also doubles as a clay shooting spot.

As a plus, the ranch has both sides of the Pedernales River, providing protection and privacy.

The Rio Cielo Ranch in Blanco County is listed on Republic Ranches for $21,385,000. See the property listing here.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar/Jonathan H Jackson Photography/Republic Ranches