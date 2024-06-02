Officer fires at suspect’s vehicle after SAPD says the suspect did not listen to officer’s commands

SAPD assisted Bexar County Sheriff's deputies in an accident early Sunday morning near West Loop 1604 North and Liberty Field. SAPD said Sunday that an unrelated suspect's vehicle was later shot at by an officer for failing to listen to an officer's commands.

SAN ANTONIO – While investigating a crash, San Antonio police said one of its officers fired their weapon at an unrelated vehicle for failing to adhere to the officer’s commands.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near West Loop 1604 North and Liberty Field.

Initially, SAPD officers assisted Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating a crash.

During the investigation, officials said an SAPD officer noticed an unrelated vehicle traveling in the direction of the officers and deputies.

The SAPD officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but police said the vehicle did not stop or listen to the officer’s commands.

Instead, the vehicle began driving onto a curb, the department said.

SAPD said the vehicle continued traveling toward the officer, who then pulled out their weapon and fired at the vehicle.

It is not yet known how many times the SAPD officer fired their weapon.

The vehicle was able to flee the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers said they later learned that a juvenile male and juvenile female were detained at a different location.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.