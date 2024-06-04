94º
Woman whose husband is charged in her shooting death identified by ME’s office

Victim identified as Magin Hernandez, 66; her husband, Dexter Reyes is charged with murder

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A man shot his wife, killing her, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass. (Sal Salazar, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A woman who was fatally shot, allegedly by her husband, has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Magin Hernandez, 66, died as a result of a gunshot wound by homicide, the ME’s Office said Monday.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. on May 29 in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass in northwest Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Reyes, 64, called the agency to say that he had accidentally shot his wife.

But Sheriff Javier Salazar said BCSO didn’t believe that was the case and charged Reyes with murder.

Dexter Reyes, 64. (Copyright 2024 by Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

A semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Domestic violence was believed to have been a motive for the fatal shooting, Salazar said.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

