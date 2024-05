A man accidentally shot his wife, killing her, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death after her husband said he accidentally shot her.

It happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 14400 block of Gunsight Pass in northwest Bexar County.

The man called to report the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the woman on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was detained for questioning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.