H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt makes $20 million personal donation to support Texas food banks

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt is making a $20 million personal gift to support 20 food banks across Texas.

According to a news release, the food banks receiving money are part of the Feeding Texas network, which includes the San Antonio Food Bank.

The food banks help provide food to Texans experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Texas as the second-most food-insecure state in the nation. According to Feeding Texas, four million people experience food insecurity, with 20% being children.

“The thought of children going hungry anywhere is painful, but to have that happen here in Texas is unacceptable,” Butt said in a news release. “My aim is to support access to essential food programs and invest in solutions for Texans. By supporting the hunger relief efforts of these dedicated organizations, we hope to make a meaningful and positive impact across the state.”

Addressing hunger relief is a cause H-E-B has championed since its first store opened in 1905.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief program last year donated more than 33 million pounds of food to families in need. In total, the program has donated more than one billion pounds of food to 5,500 nonprofit organizations in Texas and Mexico since 1982.

Throughout the year, H-E-B supports Texas food banks and many hunger initiatives, including summer feeding programs, the annual H-E-B Help End Hunger donation campaign, and 34 H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners across Texas and Mexico during the holidays.

