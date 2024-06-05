Art exhibit at San Antonio Food Bank shares stories ‘About Hunger and Resilience’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is now the permanent home for art that shows the complexities and experiences of hunger.

The artist, Michael Nye, spent four-and-a-half years traveling the country and talking to people about their experience with hunger.

His work resulted in a traveling exhibit titled “About Hunger and Resilience” featuring the stories of 50 people. Nye called them teachers and said the rest of us are students who can learn from them.

“Stories are places where empathy and understanding begin,” Nye said.

Some of the images, paired with audio from his interviews, will be on display at the San Antonio Food Bank.

He’s also turned the collection into a podcast.

You can get more information on his website.

Listen to excerpts from two of Nye’s profiles below:

