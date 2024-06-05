94º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Art exhibit at San Antonio Food Bank shares stories ‘About Hunger and Resilience’

Artist Michael Nye spent 4.5 years traveling around the country, listening to people’s stories

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Priscilla Ayala, Producer

Tags: Hunger, San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is now the permanent home for art that shows the complexities and experiences of hunger.

The artist, Michael Nye, spent four-and-a-half years traveling the country and talking to people about their experience with hunger.

His work resulted in a traveling exhibit titled “About Hunger and Resilience” featuring the stories of 50 people. Nye called them teachers and said the rest of us are students who can learn from them.

“Stories are places where empathy and understanding begin,” Nye said.

Some of the images, paired with audio from his interviews, will be on display at the San Antonio Food Bank.

He’s also turned the collection into a podcast.

You can get more information on his website.

Listen to excerpts from two of Nye’s profiles below:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Priscilla Ayala is a news producer at KSAT 12.

email

Recommended Videos