Amazon drivers make special deliveries for San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Twice a week the familiar Amazon van pulls into the San Antonio Food Bank parking lot.

The driver is not there to drop off any packages, but to load the truck with food to deliver to seniors around San Antonio.

Samuel Arce is one of two drivers who was chosen by Amazon to make the deliveries.

“Being able to partner with such a great company. Getting to see the direct impact that this has on people’s lives. It means a lot, " said Arce, who has been making deliveries for Amazon for three years.

Another reason Arce was chosen for the special route is that he was Amazon’s Driver of the Year for 2023. What really makes these deliveries special is that Arce is from San Antonio and has a chance to give back to his community.

“There’s some people that I come across that maybe disabled, are in wheelchairs, and they don’t have the means to go out and get the things that they need. So, for me to show up, you know, give it directly to them. It means just, you know, you can see it on their faces and they very much express their gratitude,” Arce said.

One of the stops Arce makes is at the home of Mr. Miller, who looks forward to seeing Arce. Mr. Miller is not always sure what time Arce will arrive but he knows the driver will deliver.

“It’s a blessing. Food Bank is a blessing. And it’s always exciting to see him show because, you know, sometimes it varies from time to time. What we get, you know, and so it’s always, you know, well, ‘what is it today?’ It’s sort of like a Christmas present, you know,” Mr Miller said. ”It’s comforting, you know, to know that I have a reliability of him showing up. And, you know, he’s he’s going to do something for me that that, you know, I can’t get out necessarily do myself.”

Arce will make about 45 stops on the days he delivers food to seniors. It is a little different than his normal delivery days. Especially when he parks his van for the evening.

“Oh, it gets me excited, gets me happy, and it makes my day, honestly. So, getting to do these deliveries, I mean it’s great,” Arce said, with a big smile on his face.