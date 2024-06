SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a store clerk on the Northeast Side last month.

Police said the man entered the El Sendero Food Mart on May 22 and shot the clerk once before leaving on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and survived the shooting. But officers were unable to locate the suspect until the arrest Wednesday.

