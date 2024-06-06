SA’s Workforce Development Office to host Job Fest and Training Expo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Workforce Development Office will return the Job Fest and Training Expo 2024 to the Frost Bank Center on Thursday.

State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of Texas House District 120 will be working with several community partners, including the Ready to Work program to connect local youth to ready-to-hire industry leaders.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to representatives from companies ranging from the City of San Antonio, Christus Health, Toyota and more.

Attendees should come dressed professionally and bring an updated resume for potential on-the-spot interviews.

This year’s job fair is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and is open to people 16 and older.