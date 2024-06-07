Apartment under construction damaged by late-night fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at a boarded up apartment late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block Westward Drive, not far from both Highway 90 and West Military Drive on the city’s far West Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke, but they had to search for a bit to find the apartment with the fire. Once found, they were able to get a quick knock down of the fire, firefighters said.

Fire officials say the apartment was likely under construction since it had no gas or electricity going into the apartment. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will now work to determine an exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the apartment complex was not provided.