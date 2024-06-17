99º
Body found at Northeast Side park identified as missing Missouri man

Victim identified as Jarvis McIntyre, 26

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified a body that was found at a Northeast Side park.

The body was identified as Jarvis McIntyre, 26, of Missouri, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

McIntyre’s body was found Friday morning in a creek bed at John James Park in the 3900 block of Rittman Road.

An initial autopsy was performed and found no apparent cause and manner of death. A complete toxicology report is pending, SAPD said.

Detectives do not suspect foul play.

Five days prior to the discovery, a 911 call was made to the 1200 block of Holbrook, near where the park is located. The caller stated he was being chased by someone with a rifle. The caller provided limited details on his whereabouts and could not be located by police after officers made the location.

