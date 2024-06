SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after park police officers found a body at John James Park on the Northeast Side.

Park police were called to the 3900 block of Rittiman Road for a sudden death on Friday morning.

It’s unclear if the body found was that of a male or female.

Police have not said if they believe foul play is suspected and have not released any further details about this investigation.

KSAT will update your as more information becomes available.