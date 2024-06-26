Condor Airlines to scale back nonstop service from San Antonio to Europe

Condor Airlines had its first plane land and takeoff from SAT on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – Just more than a month after officials celebrated San Antonio’s first nonstop flight to Europe, comes word that the Transatlantic flight schedule will be scaled down.

Condor Airlines is reducing the frequency of its new route between San Antonio and Frankfurt, Germany, to twice a week next summer, down from the current schedule of three times a week.

Recommended Videos

While officials confirmed the reduction, no word was given on why the flight schedule was reduced.

“We are thrilled to see the airline is committed to serving San Antonio again in 2025. Thousands of South Texans have utilized the airline’s service to Frankfurt and beyond so far this summer and we look forward to growing our partnership to provide service to Europe for the people of our region,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

The current schedule runs through Sept. 6.

When the flight first took off on May 17, city officials called it a “historic day.”

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president and CEO of greater:SATX, issued the following statement:

“Having a nonstop trans-Atlantic flight to Europe is significant for the San Antonio region. This route has opened a gateway to Europe and has provided access to Central and South Texas for European businesses and travelers. We are thrilled that the airline has confirmed service for another year following initial demand and committed to discussing service beyond 2025.”

Condor flies out of Terminal A at SAT. The flight ranges anywhere from 10 to 11 hours, typically.