San Antonio police arrest suspect accused of stealing jewelry from local James Avery store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing jewelry from a James Avery store in early May.

San Antonio police say Jeremy Ramirez, 29, was seen on May 3 walking into the James Avery store and taking $5,000 worth of jewelry. There was no weapon present during the robbery, according to police.

The store owner called police and gave surveillance video to officers to help identify the suspect.

SAPD posted the footage on Facebook so the community could help identify Ramirez.

On June 24, police received an anonymous tip of the accused suspect, which led to a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Thursday at his place of employment.

Ramirez faces a felony theft charge, police said.